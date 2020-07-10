Hundreds of bikers attend funeral of Louise, 16

More than 500 bikers have joined the funeral procession for 16-year-old “murder” victim Louise Smith.

A horse-drawn carriage decked with bouquets spelling out Loulou led the procession through Leigh Park, Havant, Hampshire, to The Oaks Crematorium where a private service was held.

Purple ribbons lined the route and many of the motorcycles and their riders wore purple and had ribbons in the same colour.

Louise went missing on VE Day and her body was found in woodland at Havant Thicket on May 21.

Louise Smith (Hampshire Constabulary/PA)

Mourners lined the route and applauded the cortege which took several minutes to pass.

As it arrived at the crematorium, only the hearse and immediate family entered for the service.

One resident said: “Leigh Park has never seen anything like this, it’s a sign of our respect for Louise.”

Portsmouth’s Spinnaker Tower is also to light up in purple as a mark of respect.

The horsedrawn carriage carrying the coffin of 16-year-old Louise Smith (Ben Mitchell/PA)

Louise’s family said in a statement released through Hampshire police: “Louise was a typical 16-year-old girl, who enjoyed spending time with her friends.

“She loved animals and being outdoors.

“She will be remembered as a smiley, generous person who loved her family and was loved by all.”

Shane Mays, 29, of Havant, has been charged with the murder of Louise Smith and is awaiting trial at Winchester Crown Court with a plea hearing expected to be held on July 15.