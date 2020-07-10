Dorset model town prepares to reopen after easing of lockdown restrictions

A model town in Dorset is preparing to reopen to the public following the easing of lockdown restrictions in England.

Wimborne Model Town and Gardens will open on Saturday after closing in March due to the UK-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The miniature attraction, which opened in 1951, features more than 100 vintage shopfronts at 1/10th scale, surrounded by gardens.

Swimming pools, gyms and outdoor arts performances are also to begin reopening in the latest easing of the coronavirus lockdown in England.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said theatre, opera, dance and music can resume outdoors from the weekend, although audience numbers will be restricted and subject to social-distancing rules.

Beauticians, tattooists, spas, tanning salons and other close contact services will be able to welcome back customers from Monday.