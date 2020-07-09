Woman killed in east London crane collapse named by family

A woman who died after a crane collapsed onto houses in east London has been named by her family as June Harvey, 85.

Her great nephew, Sam Atkinson, 28, who lived with Ms Harvey, along with his mother Jacqueline Atkinson, 63, and their dog, described her as a “very caring woman” who was “loyal to her family”.

The 20-metre crane fell on a site where flats were being constructed, and crashed into two terraced houses in Compton Close, Bow, on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Atkinson said the noise was so loud he thought a plane had crashed.

He told the PA news agency: “We are devastated by our loss.

“We are extremely traumatised, extremely shocked.

“The last thing you ever think is going to happen is a crane coming through your roof.

“It’s extremely traumatising.”