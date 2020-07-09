Advertising
What the papers say – July 9
Today’s front pages are almost entirely dedicated to Rishi Sunak’s plan to lift the country out of its economic slump.
The nation’s Thursday papers are dominated by Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s £30 billion jobs support package.
The Times, The Daily Telegraph and the Financial Times lead with details of the scheme, which includes an estimated £500 million of taxpayers’ money to subsidise discounts on dining out throughout August.
The Daily Mail and Metro report Mr Sunak’s package also includes cuts to VAT and stamp duty, while the Daily Express hailed the plans as a “budget of hope”.
Advertising
Meanwhile The Guardian says critics have warned the measures are not enough to prevent a coming “tsunami” of job losses.
The Daily Mirror leads with Labour’s comments that the package amounts to more of a “meal deal” than a New Deal – a line also used by The Independent and i.
Advertising
And the Daily Star leads with revelations from actor Johnny Depp’s libel case against The Sun newspaper over allegations he was violent to his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.