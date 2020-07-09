What the papers say – July 9

The nation’s Thursday papers are dominated by Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s £30 billion jobs support package.

The Times, The Daily Telegraph and the Financial Times lead with details of the scheme, which includes an estimated £500 million of taxpayers’ money to subsidise discounts on dining out throughout August.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 9 July https://t.co/AiRAukzKpW pic.twitter.com/CGa2ossJ2x — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 8, 2020

The Daily Mail and Metro report Mr Sunak’s package also includes cuts to VAT and stamp duty, while the Daily Express hailed the plans as a “budget of hope”.

Advertising

Meanwhile The Guardian says critics have warned the measures are not enough to prevent a coming “tsunami” of job losses.

Guardian front page, Thursday 9 July 2020: Mass unemployment fears despite Sunak’s ‘plan for jobs’ pic.twitter.com/dOItM35ABn — The Guardian (@guardian) July 8, 2020

The Daily Mirror leads with Labour’s comments that the package amounts to more of a “meal deal” than a New Deal – a line also used by The Independent and i.

Advertising

Thursday's front page: Half-price meal deal Chancellor as Rishi Sunak announces billions in spending for mini budget#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/621320Mu1P — i newspaper (@theipaper) July 8, 2020

And the Daily Star leads with revelations from actor Johnny Depp’s libel case against The Sun newspaper over allegations he was violent to his ex-wife Amber Heard.