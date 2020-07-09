Wales confirms countries exempt from travel quarantine

Tourists from Wales can visit 73 countries and territories without self-isolating on their return after the Welsh Government published its list of air bridges.

The list mirrors the one published by the UK Government for English residents, allowing visits to countries including Cyprus, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, and long-haul destinations such as Australia without having to quarantine.

It also means like England, countries including China, Portugal, Thailand, the Maldives and the US are among notable absentees.

From tomorrow, passengers arriving in Wales from some overseas countries with similar or lower cases of coronavirus, will no longer need to quarantine for 14 days.

In a statement to the Welsh Parliament on Thursday, First Minister Mark Drakeford said the new regulations would apply from Friday July 10.

He said: “The responsibility for managing UK borders rests with the UK Government. The Welsh Government has, throughout this process, aimed to be constructive in enabling the UK Government achieve its policy objective.

“The UK Government has shared its methodology with us and this has been reviewed by the chief medical officer.”