Advertising
Wales confirms countries exempt from travel quarantine
The list of 73 countries and territories mirrors the one published for England.
Tourists from Wales can visit 73 countries and territories without self-isolating on their return after the Welsh Government published its list of air bridges.
The list mirrors the one published by the UK Government for English residents, allowing visits to countries including Cyprus, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, and long-haul destinations such as Australia without having to quarantine.
It also means like England, countries including China, Portugal, Thailand, the Maldives and the US are among notable absentees.
In a statement to the Welsh Parliament on Thursday, First Minister Mark Drakeford said the new regulations would apply from Friday July 10.
He said: “The responsibility for managing UK borders rests with the UK Government. The Welsh Government has, throughout this process, aimed to be constructive in enabling the UK Government achieve its policy objective.
“The UK Government has shared its methodology with us and this has been reviewed by the chief medical officer.”
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.