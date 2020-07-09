Sunak defends social media messaging dubbed ‘Brand Rishi’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has defended his social media messaging, which has been dubbed “Brand Rishi”.

Mr Sunak said he wants to get the Government’s message across to as many people as possible and that if it means “they poke fun at me in the process” then “so be it”.

The minister has been mocked for posting graphics and soft-focus pictures overlaid with his signature and artistic text.

Mr Sunak was asked about the posts during an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Taken together this is a Plan for Jobs worth up to £30 billion. pic.twitter.com/b9DqgqCKpc — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 8, 2020

He said: “This is about communication, and the way we communicate is changing. We’ve seen a change in how people engage with the way they get their news, and the way they get their information.

“I’m keen to try and get our message across to as many people as possible and engage them, and if that means they poke some fun at me in the process so be it if it means they’re talking about what we’re doing and debating it.”

The Chancellor visited a Wagamama restaurant after delivering his summer statement in the Commons on Wednesday, where he had photographs taken by a Treasury photographer.

Mr Sunak did not wear a face covering despite serving food to customers in the restaurant.

No other Cabinet ministers have been photographed in public wearing a face covering, yet the Government guidance says people should wear a face covering in “enclosed public spaces where social distancing isn’t possible and where you will come into contact with people you do not normally meet”.