Scotland moves into phase three of easing lockdown

Lockdown is being eased further in Scotland, as Nicola Sturgeon confirmed dates for indoor pubs and hairdressers to reopen and announced plans to lift restrictions on funerals and worship.

In a statement to the Scottish Parliament, the First Minister said the ongoing decline in the prevalence of Covid-19 means the country can move into phase three of its four-step plan to exit lockdown.

She confirmed that from Friday, people can meet in extended groups outdoors of up to 15 people from five different households, while adhering to social distancing.

A maximum of eight people from up to three households can meet indoors.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon enjoyed a coffee in Edinburgh as outdoor cafes were allowed to open (Andrew Milligan/PA)

From Monday, children can enjoy contact sports and shopping centres can fully reopen.

July 15 will see hairdressers, indoor pubs and restaurants re-start business and museums and galleries can also open their doors once again.

The social distancing rule will be relaxed to one metre for certain sectors, including retail, from Friday.

Advertising

Places of worship can reopen for communal prayer, congregational services and contemplation on July 15, but with restrictions on numbers, singing and chanting.

Restrictions at funerals, weddings and civil partnerships will also be eased on that same date, though wakes and receptions must continue to follow limits on household gatherings and hospitality.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I am well aware that the restrictions we have had to place on attendance at funerals in these last few months have been particularly hard to bear and I am grateful to everyone who has complied, in what I know will have been heart-breaking circumstances.”

From July 22, beauticians and nail salons can reopen and universities and colleges can implement a “phased return to on-campus learning”.