Hotel attack victim feared he would die

A man who was stabbed in a knife attack outside a city hotel has said he feared he was dying as he lay bleeding on the pavement.

Badreddin Abadlla Adam, 28, from Sudan, was shot dead by police after his attack at the Park Inn Hotel in Glasgow, which left six people injured including 42-year-old police constable David Whyte.

Mex Abin, 20, said he was the first person to be attacked after encountering Adam as he walked along West George Street to meet a friend on June 26.

He said Adam called him over and then slapped him on the face before stabbing him in his right side, then his left.

Badreddin Abadlla Adam, 28, was shot dead by police (Police Scotland/PA)

He told the Daily Record: “I think the knife was small. I didn’t even see it. I felt something had happened to my body but I didn’t know he had stabbed me. I was shocked. I panicked. I just wanted to run but he wouldn’t let go of my T-shirt. I was screaming and struggling.

“His face was cold and calm. God must have saved me because I don’t know how but I pulled back – my T-shirt ripped and I broke free.”

He said he ran towards his friend, who helped him to sit down, while a kitchen worker from the hotel rushed over and applied pressure to the wounds.

Mr Abin, who is from the Ivory Coast, said: “I was on a pavement, sure I was dying. I thought of my mum. I thought if I closed my eyes I would never wake up again. I was afraid to die.”

The other people injured were men aged 17, 18, 38 and 53, with all victims taken to hospital for treatment.

Six people were injured in the attack (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Two of the injured are members of staff at the hotel while three are asylum seekers.

Mr Abin told the newspaper that Adam was “quiet and kept to himself” and said he did not really know him.

He praised the medical staff who treated him in hospital, saying: “I thank them a thousand times for saving my life.”

He also said he forgives Adam for stabbing him and that the attacker “lost his mind and that is not his fault”.