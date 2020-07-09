Dates announced for GCSE and A-level exams for students unhappy with grades

Students in England who are unhappy with teacher-assessed grades will be able to take A-level exams in October and GCSE exams in November.

AS and A-level exams will take place from October 5-23, and all GCSE exams will occur between November 2-23, the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ) has announced.

The autumn exam series is for students in England who would like to improve the grade they receive, or for those who are unable to receive a calculated grade this summer.

It comes after the summer exams were cancelled due to the pandemic. Instead, GCSE and A-level students will be awarded calculated grades on the usual dates in August based on teacher assessment.

Schools and colleges will have to enter students for the AS and A-level autumn exam series by September 4, while the deadline for the majority of GCSE subjects will be September 18.

Pupils who want to take GCSE exams in English and mathematics will have until October 4 to apply.

Last week, England’s exams regulator confirmed that students who are unhappy with teacher-assessed grades will be able to take the “full suite” of GCSE, AS and A-level exams in the autumn.

But students’ grades from the autumn series will be based on exams alone with no coursework – except in art and design qualifications, the watchdog announced.

Dr Philip Wright, director general of JCQ, said: “In August, we will be celebrating the success of young people and their progression to the next stage of learning or move into a career.

“The grades will be reflective of what they might have achieved had they been able to sit their exams and will enable them to move on to the next phase in their lives.

“By the autumn, many young people will have entered further or higher education or started their careers. The autumn series will be available for young people for whom it was not possible to issue a grade, or who wish to improve their grades based on taking an exam.

“Full details on the autumn series will be available shortly from the exam boards.”

A-level pupils will get their results on August 13 and GCSE students will be given grades on August 20.