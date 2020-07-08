What the papers say – July 8

The Chancellor’s plans to get the economy moving, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in court and car parking charges for NHS staff are among the stories making headlines.

The Times leads with the expected announcement of a £2 billion scheme aimed at alleviating youth unemployment by subsidising work placements, with The Guardian adding it is a response to “growing fears” over the impact of coronavirus on young vulnerable people.

Tomorrow's front page:'£2bn jobs fund to help young beat virus crisis'#TomorrowspaperstodayRead more here: https://t.co/SAkx9By8P5 pic.twitter.com/bmCMKVWynM — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) July 7, 2020

Guardian front page, Wednesday 8 July: Sunak stakes £2bn on job creation plan for under-25s pic.twitter.com/U0TC2BF4wI — The Guardian (@guardian) July 7, 2020

The Financial Times carries the same story, reporting that Rishi Sunak is looking to stop young people being part of a “blighted Covid generation”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 8 July https://t.co/GPbGqGvtIS pic.twitter.com/pVS878O3ei — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 7, 2020

While The Daily Telegraph leads with the details of an “emergency stamp duty holiday”.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Stamp Duty holiday to kickstart economy”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/gb6kkvugpY — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 7, 2020

“The world’s most vicious libel trial” leads Metro, as actor Johnny Depp was quizzed about his Hollywood lifestyle, his use of drink and drugs and his attitudes towards women.

While the Daily Mirror leads with Depp’s claims that Heard “sliced off his fingertip”.

The Independent carries details of an inquiry’s “damning verdict” on how the health system dealt with concerns raised about some medical treatments, while the Daily Mail says the victims were “a generation of women betrayed”.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Dismissed, overlooked and ignored for decades #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/SCyyKJGGU1 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 7, 2020

The i leads with the end of free hospital parking for NHS staff in England.

Wednesday's front page: Free parking for NHS staff will be scrapped #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/BsWRNlTfpt — i newspaper (@theipaper) July 7, 2020

The Daily Express carries details of a study which suggests that statins can help people live longer.

EXPRESS: statins do help you live longer #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/iydHrpUu4a — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 7, 2020

And the Daily Star runs with the tale of “The Saddest Little Dog” who was abandoned because he did not “learn to be good”.