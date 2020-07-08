Uber to launch commuter boat service in London

Uber is to launch a boat service in London, the minicab hailing app firm has announced.

Branded vessels will operate on the River Thames between Putney and Woolwich later this summer.

It will be Uber’s first permanent commuter boat service and will be bookable via its app.

Boats will operate through a partnership with existing river bus company Thames Clippers.

Uber’s regional general manager for northern and eastern Europe Jamie Heywood said: “Many Londoners are looking for new ways to travel around the city, particularly when they start commuting back to work.

“Later this summer we will launch the Uber Boat by Thames Clippers in London as a means for people to arrange travel on the river and road, all through the Uber app.”

Thames Clippers co-founder and chief executive Sean Collins said: “In our 22nd year of operation it is key that we continue to support London and its commuters with the ease of lockdown and return to work.

“The new partnership sees Thames Clippers and Uber, who both pride themselves on safety, reliability and comfort, come together.

“It will allow us to link the two travel modes of river and road, providing Londoners and visitors with even more options to commute, visit, explore and enjoy our city by river.”