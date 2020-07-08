Two more charged in investigation into raid on Tamara Ecclestone’s London home

Two men have been charged with conspiracy to burgle as part of an investigation into a raid on heiress Tamara Ecclestone’s London home.

Alexandru Stan and Sorin Marcovici are due to appear in court on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Stan, 49, of Constable Gardens in Harrow, was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary with intent to steal between Friday November 29 and Monday December 9, police said.

Marcovici, 52, of Dagenham Road, Romford, faces the same charged dated between Friday December 6 and Thursday December 12.

The pair are due to appear at at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Two more people have been charged over a raid on heiress Tamara Ecclestone’s London home (Ian West/PA)

As part of the same investigation, two people have already been charged.

In February a woman denied plotting to steal £50 million in jewellery and cash in a raid on Ecclestone’s home in the capital.

Maria Mester, 47-year-old Romanian cleaner and housemaid of no fixed abode, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and a charge of concealing criminal property when she appeared via videolink at London’s Isleworth Crown Court.

The alleged conspiracy is said to have taken place between November 30 2019 and February 1 2020, while the concealing criminal property charge dates back to January 31.

It follows a raid on the home of Ms Ecclestone in Palace Green, Kensington, in west London, on December 13.

A £300,000 pair of diamond earrings and a Louis Vuitton bag were among the haul which included currency, jewellery and watches estimated to a value of £50 million which were stolen.

The burglary happened just after Ms Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone, left the country for her Christmas holiday with her husband Jay Rutland and their daughter Sophia.

Mester’s bar worker son Emil-Bogdan Savastru, 29, of Bethnal Green, is also charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, having custody or control of a counterfeit currency note and attempting to remove criminal property.