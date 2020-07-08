Sailors from HMS Prince of Wales running Covid-19 testing stations

Sailors from Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales are helping to run Covid-19 testing stations.

The teams from the Portsmouth-based warship are currently manning seven mobile testing unit sites across Hampshire including Eastleigh, Fawley and Brockenhurst with further assistance planned for Farnborough and Alton.

The crew members are carrying out the work while the Prince of Wales is undergoing maintenance ahead of sea trials including embarking F-35 Lightning jets for the first time.

Royal Navy personnel from HMS Prince of Wales operate a mobile testing unit in Eastleigh, Hampshire (Royal Navy/PA)

Technician Steven James, who’s normally responsible for the carrier’s communications and IT systems, said: “While learning about the process and procedure, I have an understanding of the virus and how to protect myself and others from it.

“This has been a learning curve for all of the public and ourselves and together we can put an end to the virus.”

Nearly 3,000 military personnel are involved in assisting with the national response to the pandemic with Royal Marines also running testing centres in the South West.