Man charged with wounding two paramedics in knife attack

A 52-year-old man has been charged with wounding two paramedics who were stabbed during a 999 welfare call-out to his home.

Martyn Smith of Stephens Close, Wolverhampton, is accused of two counts of wounding with intent, following an incident at a maisonette on Monday, West Midlands Police said.

The attack unfolded after medics Michael Hipgrave and Deena Evans gained entry to a maisonette in the road at about 12.20pm.

Police officers then Tasered and arrested Smith at the scene.

Police officers arrested Smith at the scene (Richard Vernalls/PA)

West Midlands Ambulance Service said Mr Hipgrave was discharged from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, on Monday night, and is continuing his recovery at home.

He received a slash wound to his back during the incident, which required surgery.

Ms Evans remains at the hospital after undergoing surgery for a stab wound to the chest and is described as stable.

An ambulance service spokesman said both staff members were “recovering well”.

Smith will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.