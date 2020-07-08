Menu

Advertising

Man charged with wounding two paramedics in knife attack

UK News | Published:

Paramedics Michael Hipgrave and Deena Evans were stabbed after being called to an address in Wolverhampton on Monday.

Stephens Close, Wolverhampton, where the incident took place

A 52-year-old man has been charged with wounding two paramedics who were stabbed during a 999 welfare call-out to his home.

Martyn Smith of Stephens Close, Wolverhampton, is accused of two counts of wounding with intent, following an incident at a maisonette on Monday, West Midlands Police said.

The attack unfolded after medics Michael Hipgrave and Deena Evans gained entry to a maisonette in the road at about 12.20pm.

Police officers then Tasered and arrested Smith at the scene.

Police officers arrested Smith at the scene
Police officers arrested Smith at the scene (Richard Vernalls/PA)

West Midlands Ambulance Service said Mr Hipgrave was discharged from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, on Monday night, and is continuing his recovery at home.

He received a slash wound to his back during the incident, which required surgery.

Ms Evans remains at the hospital after undergoing surgery for a stab wound to the chest and is described as stable.

An ambulance service spokesman said both staff members were “recovering well”.

Smith will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News