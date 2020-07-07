What the papers say – July 7

New developments concerning Huawei’s presence in the UK lead the nation’s papers on Tuesday.

The Daily Mail reports an 86-page dossier has accused Beijing of leading a campaign to persuade influential individuals to support Huawei’s integration into the UK’s 5G network.

Meanwhile The Times leads with a warning from Beijing that trade would suffer if Huawei was removed from Britain’s 5G network.

The Financial Times reports Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is under pressure to use Britain’s new sanctions system against Chinese officials over human rights violations.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 7 July https://t.co/tu3AE7EEoq pic.twitter.com/F0aUfaVC00 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 6, 2020

And the Daily Star says cases of the bubonic plague have been detected in China.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror and Metro both lead with revelations from the sexual assault trial of former Tory MP Charlie Elphicke.

DAILY MIRROR: Sex assault trial. Grope rap MP: I’m a naughty Tory #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/NgWRZpwV6R — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) July 6, 2020

The Guardian says care industry leaders have hit back at Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his claim that care homes “didn’t really follow the procedures in the way that they could have” amid the peak of the coronavirus crisis.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 7 July 2020: Fury as PM accuses carehomes over Covid deaths pic.twitter.com/VcZ2bdpMP0 — The Guardian (@guardian) July 6, 2020

Ministers have been warned that allowing pubs to sell takeaway alcohol is a “recipe for violence”, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Pub beer takeaways a 'recipe for violence'"#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4jXjDPQkLA — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 6, 2020

The Independent reports health leaders have called for “significant action” to tackle NHS staff shortages.

THE INDEPENDENT: Fix NHS staff shortage now, health leaders warn #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/PALfOw8SsI — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) July 6, 2020

The Daily Express says parliamentary peers have demanded the BBC must honour its pledge to retain free TV licences for people aged over 75.

DAILY EXPRESS: Peers demand BBC must honour TV licence pledge #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/RZBYpmhcUm — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) July 6, 2020

And the i leads with the Treasury being asked to “bring forward stamp duty holiday” in order to stave off a potential housing market crash.