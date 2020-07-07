P&O Cruises offloads one of its oldest ships

P&O Cruises has announced it is selling one of its oldest vessels to ensure the firm has “the right mix of ships”.

The UK’s biggest cruise line said 20-year-old Oceana will leave its fleet this month.

The company will have five remaining ships, although two additions are planned.

Sadly Oceana will leave P&O Cruises this month. We will miss Oceana but our focus will be on our remaining ships as well as Iona and then her sister ship. We are so sorry for the disappointment to those who have a holiday booked on Oceana and hope we can offer an alternative. pic.twitter.com/7R32E3nmmo — P&O Cruises (@pandocruises) July 7, 2020

P&O Cruises has suspended all sailings until mid-October while it seeks approval for enhanced safety and hygiene measures.

President Paul Ludlow said: “Whilst we and many of our guests will miss Oceana, her departure will allow us to focus on our remaining ships in the fleet, as capacity expands with the delivery of Iona later this year followed by her sister ship, scheduled for 2022.

“During this pause in our operations we need to fit the fleet for the future and ensure we have the right mix of ships once we resume sailing.”

He added that he is “so sorry to disappoint guests who were booked on Oceana”.

Customers who were due to sail on Oceana will be offered a cash refund or credit for a future holiday worth 125% of the cost of their original trip.

Southampton-based Carnival UK announced in May that it planned to cut 450 jobs across P&O Cruises and its other cruise line, Cunard, to “ensure the future sustainability” of the business.