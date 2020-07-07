Paramedics stabbed on 999 welfare call-out ‘recovering well’, says boss

Two paramedics who were stabbed after responding to a welfare call-out at a house are “recovering well”, ambulance chiefs have said.

Paramedics Michael Hipgrave and Deena Evans were responding to a 999 call to Stephens Close, Wolverhampton, at about 12.20pm on Monday when the incident took place, West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said.

Giving an update on their condition, an ambulance service spokesman said Mr Hipgrave was discharged from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, on Monday night, and is continuing his recovery at home.

Ms Evans remains at the hospital where she is receiving further treatment and remains in a stable condition.

Assistant Chief Ambulance Officer Nathan Hudson said: “Thankfully, both Michael and Deena are recovering well after yesterday’s ordeal.

Stephens Close, Wolverhampton (Richard Vernalls/PA)

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at the hospital for their assistance and for looking after my members of staff in such a professional and caring manner.”

A man was who was Tasered and arrested at the scene by West Midlands Police remains in custody.