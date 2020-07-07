Johnny Depp reflects on ‘very painful’ break-up with Vanessa Paradis

Johnny Depp has described the end of his long-term relationship with Vanessa Paradis as “very painful”.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star has two children with the French singer, actress and model, who he spent 14 years with from around 1998.

On the first day of his libel action against The Sun newspaper, Mr Depp was asked at the High Court about his excessive drinking towards the end of his relationship with Ms Paradis.

He told the court: “I would definitely say that towards the end of my relationship with Ms Paradis, the mother of my children, it was a very painful time – to break up with someone that you have been with for 14 years and that you have two children with.

Actor Johnny Depp at the High Court in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

“So it was a very painful time and I was more than likely trying to numb myself as much as possible.”

He said he was not sure if he was abusing drugs at that time, but was abusing alcohol “for sure”.

Mr Depp said the family was “on the verge of falling apart” and that Ms Paradis was “very, very sad”.

He added: “I didn’t like making her sad and I didn’t like making my children sad.”

Ms Paradis is due to give evidence at the trial, having given a witness statement in which she described her former partner as a “kind, attentive, generous and non-violent person and father”.

Sasha Wass QC, barrister for The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, asked Mr Depp: “Did you smash things when you were living with Ms Paradis?”

He replied: “Over 14 years I imagine that I might have, over 14 years I imagine that she might have.”

Ms Wass then asked if the police were ever called to the former couple’s home in France, to which he responded “no, never”.

He responded to a further question about Ms Paradis’ approach to his drinking by saying: “Ms Paradis never had a problem with my drinking, and when I was with Ms Paradis for those 14 years, I didn’t touch cocaine, I didn’t touch marijuana.”

In a witness statement, Mr Depp said: “I have had a number of very important romantic relationships before I spent 14 years with my long-term former partner, Vanessa Paradis.

“All relationships have their ups and downs, but there was never any violence or physical abuse in any of those relationships.

“I have two wonderful children from my relationship with Ms Paradis and I am enormously proud of them and the upbringing that we gave them.

“What we had could never have happened in an abusive relationship and no one could ever say that I had been abusive.

“My children really grounded my life and gave me an enormous sense of purpose and love, and confirmed, once again, how no relationship or upbringing should be like my parents’ relationship and my upbringing.”