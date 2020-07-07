Johnny Depp: I was an easy target for ‘calculating narcissist’ Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has alleged his ex-wife Amber Heard is a calculating, narcissistic sociopath who married him to progress her own career.

The Edward Scissorhands actor said nothing in life has upset him as much as Ms Heard’s “words and behaviour” towards him.

Mr Depp said he first met Ms Heard when she auditioned for The Rum Diary, and later reconnected with her when they were promoting the film.

In one of his witness statements filed as part of his libel case against The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), Mr Depp said: “She was then extremely friendly to me and keen to tell me about the break-up with her former partner that she had recently gone through.

Actor Johnny Depp during a break in the hearing for his libel case (Aaron Chown/PA)

“If I had known then what I know now, I would have seen the red flag warning signs, but I did not.

“She was beautiful, seemingly incredibly interested in me and my work, and I fell for it.

“She bombed me with what appeared to be love.

“It was not until much later that I understood that she had an agenda, namely to get married to me in order to progress her own career and/or to benefit financially, and she knew how to bring it about.

“For example, at the time, she repeatedly told me how much she admired my films; however, later in our relationship she admitted that she had never seen any of my films.

“She knew what she wanted and I was an easy target.”

Mr Depp said their time together was “incredibly unhappy”, adding: “She is a calculating, diagnosed borderline personality; she is sociopathic; she is a narcissist; and she is completely emotionally dishonest.

“I am now convinced that she came into my life to take from me anything worth taking, and then destroy what remained of it.”

Actress Amber Heard arriving at the High Court in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Depp said the pair sought the help of a marriage counsellor who he says confirmed to him that Ms Heard had a “borderline, toxic narcissistic personality disorder and is a sociopath”.

According to Mr Depp’s statement, Ms Heard “continuously belittled” him and called him a “fat old man”.

He said he found it “devastating and heartbreaking” to hear Ms Heard call him a “horrible father”.

Mr Depp said he resolved to divorce her after faeces were left in their bed.

He said he understands that Ms Heard “or possibly one of her friends” defecated in their bed, with Ms Heard allegedly describing it as “just a harmless prank”.

Mr Depp said he has never abused Ms Heard, or any other woman, in his life.

He said in his statement: “I am from a Southern family and rules were instilled in me from birth by my mother: you would be a Southern gentleman or it would be beaten into you.

“Even as a child, chivalry was extremely important and, whether or not this is considered old-fashioned, it is still something that I consider very important.

Johnny Depp, centre, arriving at court (Steve Parsons/PA)

“Integrity, dignity, honesty, and respect for women: these were characteristics of a gentleman and characteristics that I was always expected to have.

“As part of this, I feel it is a strong and central part of my moral code that I would never strike a woman, under any circumstances, at any time.

“I find it simply inconceivable and it would never happen.”