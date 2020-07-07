Johnny Depp accuses Amber Heard of punching him and severing his finger

Johnny Depp has accused his ex-wife Amber Heard of repeatedly punching him in the face and severing his finger by throwing a vodka bottle at him.

The Hollywood star branded accusations that he subjected her to “torture and other abuse” as “sick” and “completely untrue”.

Mr Depp said he does not believe he has an “overbearing, manipulative or controlling personality”, and said Ms Heard had an “obsessive need” to control him.

Actor Johnny Depp arriving at the High Court in London (Steve Parsons/PA)

In one of his witness statements filed as part of his libel case against The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), the actor said “rage-filled violent incidents on planes were common with Amber”.

Mr Depp said the pair were on a private chartered flight in late 2014 or early 2015 when Ms Heard became “verbally aggressive”.

He said she called him a “pussy” and “spineless” for “running away” from fights with her.

“Then she became physically violent and repeatedly punched me in the face. As I moved towards the back of the plane to get away from her, she followed me into the plane’s bedroom and punched me again in the face and the head.

“I pushed her away from me, onto the bed. I then grabbed a pillow and locked myself in the bathroom, where I slept for the duration of the flight,” he wrote in his statement.

Mr Depp described a period of time in Australia in March 2015 when he says Ms Heard severed his finger – an injury which she says came about after he smashed a telephone into a wall.

“Amber severed my finger with the second of two thrown vodka bottles at me in the early afternoon of Sunday March 8. Amber claims this was on the second day of a ‘three-day hostage situation’,” he said.

Mr Depp added: “Amber claims that during these three days, I subjected her to a variety of what sounds like torture and other abuse.

“These sick claims are completely untrue.”

He wrote in his statement: “Even the small details of these demonstrably false allegations are internally inconsistent and wildly diverge from the reality that is shown by hospital intake records and multiple eyewitness statements.”

Mr Depp said Ms Heard did not sustain any injuries at all that weekend, while he meanwhile sustained “grievous” injuries including the severed finger “and a cigarette stubbed out on my cheek”.

He wrote: “As to the other ‘details’ which Amber has now added, I did not urinate throughout the house, I did not paint Amber’s clothes, nor did I hide raw meat around the house.”

Responding to allegations of overbearing behaviour, he said in his statement: “I do not believe that I have an overbearing, manipulative or controlling personality, or that anyone who knows me well would describe me that way.

“In contrast, I believe that Amber had an obsessive need to control me and all situations in our relationship.

“I truly believe that most of the descriptions Amber provides are in fact reflections of her own behaviour.”