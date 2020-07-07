British Gas orders 1,000 electric vans to cut emissions from commercial fleet

British Gas has ordered 1,000 electric vans for its engineers, in what it says is the largest order of battery powered vehicles for a commercial fleet in the UK.

The company has ordered 1,000 of the new all-electric Vivaro-e vans from Vauxhall, which will arrive over the next 12 months and be rolled out nationwide to its engineer workforce.

Engineers who will receive the new battery electric vans will be chosen from volunteers but British Gas said it is also targeting areas where it is important to lower vehicle emissions and where vans already need replacing.

British Gas has committed to fully electrifying its fleet – the third largest commercial fleet in the country – by 2030.

Engineers are being trained to install electric vehicle (EV) charging units in homes and businesses, with 250 set to be trained by the end of the year, and will install chargers in the homes of engineers receiving the new vans.

British Gas is also offering charger installation and EV tariffs to customers to help boost take-up of the clean vehicles.

Matthew Bateman, managing director of British Gas, said: “Our engineers and their vans are part of the local community they serve and it’s important we reduce the emissions of our vans so that we are contributing towards better air quality in their area and the environment.

“We are committed to the transition to electric vehicles which involves changing our fleet as well as helping consumers and businesses with charge points and infrastructure.

“Transport is a key area where we can improve carbon emissions and is an important part of our strategy to meet our net zero targets.”

Stephen Norman, managing director of Vauxhall Motors, said: “The strength of the quantity of orders for our all-electric van demonstrates that the Vauxhall Vivaro-e, the first step in the electrification of our entire van range, can contribute towards the transition towards low emissions vehicles whilst improving air quality.”