What the papers say – July 6
The Government’s support package for the arts industry features on most of Monday’s front pages.
The nation’s papers are dominated by the announcement of a £1.57 billion economic lifeline for Britain’s arts industry, which has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Daily Express and Metro lead with the support package, which The Guardian reports shows the Government striving to “protect the future of the nation’s museums, galleries, theatres, museums and music venues”.
The i says the funding will help the industry avoid “catastrophe” while The Independent reports ministers said the “money was the largest one-off investment in UK culture”.
Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph says companies are set to receive cash bonuses to hire young people as trainees as part of a Government scheme to alleviate post-coronavirus unemployment.
The Times reports Chancellor Rishi Sunak has drawn up plans to reinvigorate Britain’s economy by lifting the stamp duty threshold for homebuyers.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is calling on the nation to help “clean up the rubbish” discarded during lockdown, according to the Daily Mail.
The Daily Mirror leads with the news that TV presenter Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper is finally “emerging from a coma” following a three-month battle with Covid-19.
The Financial Times reports German payments group Wirecard’s core European and American business “was in the red for years” prior to its collapse into insolvency last month.
And the Daily Star says Britain is predicated to experience “possibly the wettest July of all time”.
