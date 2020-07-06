Two paramedics in hospital after being stabbed in Wolverhampton

Two paramedics have been taken to hospital after being stabbed during a call-out.

West Midlands Police said they have arrested a man after the incident on Stephens Close in Wolverhampton at around 12.15pm on Monday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said the paramedics were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

WMAS said they had also treated a man Tasered by police.

In a statement, WMAS said: “Two members of ambulance service staff have been stabbed after attending a call-out to check on the welfare of a man in Wolverhampton.

“The initial call came through at around 12.15pm this lunchtime to an address in Stephens Close.

“Shortly after arrival, the crew used their emergency alert to say that they had been stabbed.

“Three additional ambulances, two Midlands Air Ambulances and the West Midlands Care Team attended the scene along with three paramedic officers.

“The two members of staff, both paramedics, have been treated at the scene by doctors and paramedics and have been taken to hospital for further treatment.

“A man who was Tasered by police officers at the scene has also been treated by ambulance staff.”

