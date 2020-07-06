Hairdressers to reopen in Northern Ireland on Monday

Hairdressers, barbers and beauty salons can open in Northern Ireland from Monday.

Stormont ministers agreed to further ease the coronavirus lockdown.

Hairdressers were busy redecorating and installing protective measures in the days leading up to reopening.

On Friday pubs which served food were able to reopen in Northern Ireland along with hotels.

Table service was required.

Beer taps were flowing and cash registers ringing as customers returned to cafes, restaurants and pubs.

Economy minister Diane Dodds hailed the reopening of the sector as a hugely positive step forward as she visited a number of establishments.

Party leaders at Stormont are due to meet again later on Monday in an effort to defuse a row over a republican funeral.

Deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill attended veteran republican Bobby Storey’s requiem mass last week.

Hundreds lined the route of the cortege and police are investigating whether social distancing guidelines were breached.

First Minister Arlene Foster said Ms O’Neill’s credibility to deliver Covid-19 safety messaging had been damaged.

A forum of party leaders was established as part of the deal to restore devolved powersharing in January.

It is intended to help resolve differences between the coalition partners at Stormont.

This is the first major issue which the body has been called upon to address.

From Monday restrictions on people visiting loved ones in hospital and care homes will be eased.

Decisions on allowing visitors will now be made on a day to day basis, by the nurse in charge in hospitals, or by the manager in care homes, and will depend on the ability to ensure social distancing and safety of both patients/residents and the visitors.

All visitors to hospitals and care homes are now also required to wear a face covering, the department of health said.