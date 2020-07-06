Cat broadcast during online prayer service stealing vicar’s milk

A cat was broadcast stealing a vicar’s milk during Canterbury Cathedral’s online prayer service on Monday morning.

Tiger the cat is seen leaping up to the Very Reverend Dr Robert Willis, Dean of Canterbury as he leads the service, lapping up his drink with a paw.

“We’ve acquired a friend this morning,” Dr Willis said as Tiger helped himself to the refreshments.

Tiger is one of four cats at the Deanery, with another named Leo going viral a few weeks ago for disappearing into Dr Willis’ vestments during a service.

The Cathedral has been uploading virtual prayer services as places of worship were closed during the UK-wide lockdown beginning on March 23.

It was reopened for visitors on Saturday July 4, and for services of worship on Sunday July 5.