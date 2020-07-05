Advertising
What the papers say – July 5
Pictures of England reopening after lockdown lead many Sunday papers.
A range of stories make the front pages on Sunday, including pictures as lockdown was eased in England and discussion of the involvement of Chinese firm Huawei in Britain’s 5G network.
The Sunday Times leads with reports that an investigation is to be launched into a factory which supplies clothes to Boohoo.com after allegations that workers are being underpaid.
The Sunday Telegraph carries a report that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to phase out the use of Huawei’s technology in the rollout of 5G.
Cash problems in the NHS lead The Observer with the paper saying leaders in the health service have accused Chancellor Rishi Sunak of refusing a £10 billion “cash injection”.
The Independent says the Domestic Abuse Bill contains “glaring holes”, quoting MP Jess Phillips.
The Sunday Mirror says that Ghislaine Maxwell knew she would be arrested following the Duke of York’s appearance on Newsnight where he discussed his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
While the Sunday People says more than £200 million was spent in pubs after they reopened in England following lockdown.
The Mail on Sunday says Saturday was “the day Britain smiled again”.
But the Daily Star Sunday looks forward, saying that many could be suffering from hangovers in the morning.
