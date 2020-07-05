What the papers say – July 5

A range of stories make the front pages on Sunday, including pictures as lockdown was eased in England and discussion of the involvement of Chinese firm Huawei in Britain’s 5G network.

The Sunday Times leads with reports that an investigation is to be launched into a factory which supplies clothes to Boohoo.com after allegations that workers are being underpaid.

A Sunday Times undercover investigation exposes a 'sweatshop' factory where underpaid workers make clothes for Boohoo, as it's revealed the fashion empire's billionaire owner is in line for a £50m bonus #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ckFFXg0ta7 — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) July 4, 2020

The Sunday Telegraph carries a report that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to phase out the use of Huawei’s technology in the rollout of 5G.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Huawei faces 5G Ban within months”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/nhAOmSIB9L — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 4, 2020

Cash problems in the NHS lead The Observer with the paper saying leaders in the health service have accused Chancellor Rishi Sunak of refusing a £10 billion “cash injection”.

The Independent says the Domestic Abuse Bill contains “glaring holes”, quoting MP Jess Phillips.

Advertising

Sunday’s Independent: Women’s lives at risk from ‘holes’ in abuse law #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/pDsijuNZzk — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) July 4, 2020

The Sunday Mirror says that Ghislaine Maxwell knew she would be arrested following the Duke of York’s appearance on Newsnight where he discussed his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

While the Sunday People says more than £200 million was spent in pubs after they reopened in England following lockdown.

Advertising

The Mail on Sunday says Saturday was “the day Britain smiled again”.

The Mail on Sunday: The day Britain smiled again! #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/mlKXXttdnV — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) July 4, 2020

But the Daily Star Sunday looks forward, saying that many could be suffering from hangovers in the morning.