Bentley driver sees luxury vehicle towed away by police

A Bentley driver saw his £167,000 supercar towed away after refusing to hand over his keys to police.

Officers came across the luxury vehicle outside the Peaky Blinders-themed bar in Manchester city centre, left in what appeared to be a suspended parking bay.

Checks showed that the Bentley Continental GT appeared to have no insurance.

Car seized on Peter Street for no insurance. Driver was located with keys in a nearby bar. Trying to be smart, he refused to hand over the keys, thinking we’d leave his Bentley Continental GT where it was. How wrong, car was dragged onto back of recovery truck. #NoInsurance pic.twitter.com/wzOvZGhYiN — GMP Manchester City Centre (@GMPCityCentre) July 5, 2020

The driver was tracked down by the officers in a nearby bar. But he told police he would not hand over the keys to the car.

The motorist apparently believed officers from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) would not tow away his vehicle.

GMP tweeted: “How wrong, car was dragged onto back of recovery truck. #NoInsurance.”

A recovery vehicle was summoned and the car was taken away to the police compound.