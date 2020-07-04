Seven police officers injured after disrupting illegal music event

Seven officers have been injured after police interrupted an unlicensed music event in west London.

Police were called to White City on Friday evening following reports of a number of people gathered at an estate.

A number of items were thrown at police when they attempted to engage the group, forcing the officers to retreat.

Officers trained to deal with public disorder then arrived on the scene to disperse the group and were met with further hostility and violence, police said.

A Dispersal Zone has been authorised in the area while a section 60 order is also now in place.

Officers have tonight responded to reports of an unlicensed music event in #HammersmithandFulham. Specially trained public order offences attended after police were met with hostility from attendees. Seven officers have sustained injuries.https://t.co/h4y2PE5YGu — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) July 3, 2020

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said seven officers had sustained injuries as a result of the clashes.

“Officers have responded to residents complaining about a large gathering, noise, anti-social behaviour and violence,” he said.

“These gatherings are illegal and also pose a risk to public health.

“The violence shown towards officers this evening was totally unacceptable and we will not tolerate it in any form. Officers encountered bricks and other missiles being thrown at them.

“Our robust police response demonstrated that we will police incidents like these firmly and stop those intent on causing harm or disruption to our communities.”