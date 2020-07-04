London mayor condemns ‘disgraceful’ attack on police at street party

Mayor Sadiq Khan has condemned a street party in west London as “disgraceful” after seven police officers were injured.

Bricks and other missiles were launched at officers they tried to disperse the illegal rave in White City on Friday night.

This comes after several other parties in the capital were shut down by police in June, including an illegal rave on a Brixton estate where 22 officers were injured.

On Friday, officers clad in protective gear arrived in White City to reports of a disturbance and were met with further hostility and violence.

They cleared the area by around 1.15am and a section 60 order allowing officers to stop and search anyone in the vicinity is now in place.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said seven officers had sustained injuries as a result of the clashes.

“Officers have responded to residents complaining about a large gathering, noise, anti-social behaviour and violence,” he said.

“These gatherings are illegal and also pose a risk to public health.

“The violence shown towards officers this evening was totally unacceptable and we will not tolerate it in any form. Officers encountered bricks and other missiles being thrown at them.

“Our robust police response demonstrated that we will police incidents like these firmly and stop those intent on causing harm or disruption to our communities.”

Mr Khan condemned attacks on police at the event as “disgraceful”.

He said: “Violence against the police will not be tolerated and perpetrators will be caught and prosecuted.

“Extra police will be out today continuing to work hard to keep our city safe.”

The incident comes after mass street parties in Brixton, Notting Hill and Streatham last week.

Following the most serious incident in Brixton on June 24, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said the number of police injuries is”heading up to 140-odd officers” over the three weeks prior, including those hurt during protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd in the US.

The commissioner vowed to shut down the “appalling” raves and Home Secretary Priti Patel condemned the Brixton incident as “utterly vile.”

Three people who were arrested for violent disorder against police at the event have appeared in court and are awaiting sentencing or further trials.