What the papers say – July 3

The charge and court appearance of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell appears on many of the front pages, along with a preview of Super Saturday when pubs are allowed to open their doors again in England.

The Times carries the news of Maxwell’s court appearance after being accused of facilitating long-time associate Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual exploitation of underage girls, alongside a plea from prosecutors to speak with the Duke of York.

A similar story leads the Daily Telegraph with prosecutors quoted as saying they would “welcome” Andrew’s testimony.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Duke urged to help with US inquiry as Maxwell is charged with grooming girls'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/k4MbGaiCLX — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 2, 2020

While The Guardian reports on “pressure” for the duke following the arrest.

Guardian front page, Friday 3 July 2020: Pressure on Prince Andrewas friend Maxwell arrested pic.twitter.com/R19ApqEJth — The Guardian (@guardian) July 2, 2020

Metro, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Mail all feature allegations against Maxwell.

Advertising

The Financial Times leads with a preview of the Chancellor’s economic statement next week, in which he is expected to mark a shift from support to stimulus post-coronavirus.

Advertising

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 3 July https://t.co/XD4vpowkKx pic.twitter.com/lJqx8D8Q5x — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 2, 2020

The i leads with a poll on Super Saturday, reporting that only 7% of people plan to visit a pub, while the Daily Express carries Boris Johnson’s calls for people “not to overdo it”.

Friday's front page: Public to shun 'super Saturday' as exclusive poll finds just 7% plan to visit a pub#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/FJvOuLOwDp — i newspaper (@theipaper) July 2, 2020

The Independent leads with the arrest of 700 people in what the paper calls the country’s “biggest ever organised crime bust”.

And the Daily Star reports on Sharon Osbourne’s dislike for a statue of John Wayne.