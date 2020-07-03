Advertising
What the papers say – July 3
The case of Ghislaine Maxwell leads many of Friday’s papers.
The charge and court appearance of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell appears on many of the front pages, along with a preview of Super Saturday when pubs are allowed to open their doors again in England.
The Times carries the news of Maxwell’s court appearance after being accused of facilitating long-time associate Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual exploitation of underage girls, alongside a plea from prosecutors to speak with the Duke of York.
A similar story leads the Daily Telegraph with prosecutors quoted as saying they would “welcome” Andrew’s testimony.
While The Guardian reports on “pressure” for the duke following the arrest.
Metro, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Mail all feature allegations against Maxwell.
Advertising
The Financial Times leads with a preview of the Chancellor’s economic statement next week, in which he is expected to mark a shift from support to stimulus post-coronavirus.
Advertising
The i leads with a poll on Super Saturday, reporting that only 7% of people plan to visit a pub, while the Daily Express carries Boris Johnson’s calls for people “not to overdo it”.
The Independent leads with the arrest of 700 people in what the paper calls the country’s “biggest ever organised crime bust”.
And the Daily Star reports on Sharon Osbourne’s dislike for a statue of John Wayne.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.