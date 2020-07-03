UK’s largest pub ready for reopening as lockdown eases

Britain’s biggest pub – measuring nearly 11,000 square feet – is ready to welcome punters back on Saturday.

The huge seaside watering hole is housed in a Grade II listed Victorian building in Ramsgate, Kent.

Like thousands of pubs across the UK, the Royal Victoria Pavilion has been unable to allow customers inside to enjoy their favourite tipple during lockdown.

But from Saturday morning at 8am, thirsty residents of the coastal town will be able to return to the massive pub’s spacious interior.

Chris Whitbourn, manager at Royal Victoria Pavilion, said: “We have spent a number of weeks consulting with staff who work in our pubs, as well as area managers in order to draw up our plans.

“The safety of staff and customers is paramount.”

The Royal Victoria is believed to be the biggest pub in the UK, and opened as a Wetherspoons in August 2017.

JD Wetherspoon says dedicated staff will monitor the pub at all times in order to maintain social distancing standards and there will be a member of staff on the door at peak times.

“Contact points” such as door handles and card payment machines will be sanitised during opening hours, and customers will be asked to order and pay via an app where possible.

Staff will hand over all drinks holding the base of the glass and when ordered by the app they will be delivered to the table on a tray and placed on the table using the base of the glass.