Only one in three pubs plan ‘Super Saturday’ reopening in Newcastle

Just one in three pubs, bars and restaurants in Newcastle city centre will reopen for business on Saturday, a council spokesman said.

A number of pubs on Tyneside have already stated they do not want to join the rush to reopen on so-called Super Saturday, fearing “total chaos” as drinkers head out to enjoy their first poured pint in months.

Council figures show around 30% of licensees in the city centre have stated they will definitely welcome patrons once again on Saturday.

A further 10% said they plan to open later in the month, once the initial rush has passed.

Another 35% said they have not yet decided whether to open this month, with the remainder not stating their plans to licensing officials.

Earlier this week, bosses of the popular Tyne Bar which overlooks the river said it will not be opening, along with other venues in the trendy Ouseburn.

The bar said on Twitter: “After much careful consideration, we have decided not to rush into reopening on July 4.

“We are genuinely concerned that this could be a day of total chaos for the pub trade and, like our mates at @thecluny and @kilnouseburn, we’ve decided it’s not worth the risk.”