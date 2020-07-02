Advertising
What the papers say – July 2
Coronavirus and a ‘draconian’ security law in Hong Kong are being talked about on Thursday.
Unrest in Hong Kong and continuing problems on Britain’s high streets lead many of the papers.
The Times leads with the evolving situation in Hong Kong as the UK Government “steps in” to allow Hong Kongers visas and a path to citizenship after the imposition of a “draconian” national security law.
Boris Johnson’s condemnation of the law leads the Financial Times, with the Prime Minister claiming it is a breach of the agreement which allowed the territory’s handover to China.
Britain “opening the door” to three million people in Hong Kong and the “crackdown” following the new law is covered by the i and The Independent.
The Daily Telegraph stays closer to home, reporting that the number of coronavirus cases in the UK is on the wane.
The Guardian reports on concerns about the pandemic’s impact on economy as more than 6,000 job losses were announced in a day.
Metro carries fears that similar lockdowns to the one in Leicester could be “days away”, while the Daily Express refers to “virus hotspots” on the brink of being subjected to new restrictions.
And the Daily Mirror dedicates its front page to NHS staff and care workers who have died during the pandemic.
The Daily Mail reports on “bombshell new outbursts” from the Duchess of Sussex, who claims she was “unprotected by the Institution” of the monarchy when she was attacked by the media.
And the Daily Star leads with a legal saga involving author Dan Brown.
