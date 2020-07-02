Teenager appears in court charged with murder of sisters in London park

An 18-year-old man has been remanded into custody after appearing in court charged with the murders of two sisters in a London park.

Danyal Hussein appeared in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning accused of killing sisters Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, in Fryent Country Park in Wembley, north-west London, in the early hours of Saturday June 6.

The women were found stabbed to death the following day.

Hussein, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath, south-east London, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, address and British nationality during the four-minute hearing.

Floral tributes at the scene (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He wore a grey jumper and grey jogging bottoms and was flanked by three security guards.

He was not asked to enter any pleas to the charges – two counts of murder and a further count of possession of an offensive weapon.

District Judge Angus Hamilton remanded him in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday.

Police previously released pictures of senior social worker Ms Henry, from Brent in north-west London, and photographer Ms Smallman, from Harrow in north-west London, dancing with fairy lights before they were killed.

The pair had met with friends during the evening to celebrate Ms Henry’s birthday, officers said.