Roman Baths given a scrub and distancing measures installed ahead of reopening

The Roman Baths in Bath have been cleaned and social distancing measures put in place ahead of the attraction reopening on Monday.

All 250,000 litres of hot water from within the Great Bath have been drained and staff have given it a scrub as part of regular maintenance to prevent it becoming murky and to stop algae from growing.

A one-way system has been installed throughout the site, as well as clear screens in reception areas, hand sanitation stations and staff marshalling at key points to ensure visitors keep two metres apart.

Social distancing measures are in place across the site (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Roman Baths will run at a maximum of 30% of normal capacity in terms of visitors, who must pre-book before attending.

Councillor Paul Crossley, cabinet member for community services at Bath & North East Somerset Council, said group visits would not be allowed “for the time being”.

“We’ve been working hard to ensure visitors have a safe and enjoyable experience and people can still expect a visit steeped in history and a smiling front of house team to greet them,” Mr Crossley said.

“People can enjoy the space and make the most of discovering the remarkably preserved remains of the ancient spa and the museum collections.”

We're delighted to receive the #GoodToGo accreditation from @VisitEngland to verify that we have met the government guidelines to ensure you have a safe and enjoyable visit when we reopen on Monday ✅ We can't wait to welcome you back! pic.twitter.com/zsZfAdNS4t — The Roman Baths (@RomanBathsBath) July 2, 2020

Mr Crossley said it was important for the Baths, visited by an average of 1.2 million people per year, to reopen.

“The Roman Baths is a point of great historical significance and one of the aspects that makes Bath a Unesco World Heritage Site,” he said.

“It’s part of Bath’s identity. Of course, alongside that it generates revenue for the council to deliver essential local services.”

The Roman Baths, which is run by Bath & North East Somerset Council, consists of the preserved remains of one of the greatest religious spas of the ancient world.

The city’s unique thermal springs rise in the site and the baths flow with natural hot water.