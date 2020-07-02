Rate of new cases stable in Leicester and down in Yorkshire, figures show

Leicester’s rate of new Covid-19 cases has “stabilised”, while cases across Yorkshire are falling, new figures show.

The equivalent of 141.3 cases per 100,000 people were detected in Leicester in the seven days to June 28.

This compares with 140.2 cases per 100,000 in the week ending June 21.

Public Health England said that, when looking at all local authorities across England, “activity remains highest in Leicester”, though the weekly incidence of confirmed cases “has stabilised”.

The new figures were published on Thursday as part of Public Health England’s weekly surveillance report.

(PA graphic)

Lockdown restrictions were tightened in parts of Leicester and nearby suburbs this week in response to a recent rise in positive cases of Covid-19, with non-essential shops ordered to close and people urged not to travel in or out of the area.

The local authority with the next highest rate after Leicester for the week ending June 28 was Bradford (45.8 cases per 100,000, down from 69.4 in the previous week).

It was followed by Barnsley (35.1, down from 54.7), Rochdale (35.0, down from 53.6), Oldham (30.1 down from 38.6) and Kirklees (26.2, down from 30.3).

Public Health England confirmed that the “increase in detections” in Yorkshire and Humber in the weeks ending June 14 and June 21 had “reversed” in the week to June 28.

The figures published on Thursday are based on tests that have been carried out both in laboratories (“pillar 1” of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (“pillar 2”).

As such they give a more comprehensive overview of the country than the daily figures for local areas that are published on the Department of Health website, which are based only on pillar 1 testing.

Separate figures published by Public Health England on Thursday show the cumulative rate of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 population since the outbreak began.

Leicester is top of this list (994.6 cases per 100,000 people), followed by Oldham (761.4), Barnsley (750.0), Bradford (748.9) and Blackpool (724.3).

The area of London with the highest cumulative rate of cases so far is Brent (523.0).

Here are the 25 local authorities with the highest rate of cases per 100,000 people in the week ending June 28 and, in brackets, the equivalent figure for the previous week ending June 21.

1. Leicester 141.3 (140.2)

2. Bradford 45.8 (69.4)

3. Barnsley 35.1 (54.7)

4. Rochdale 35.0 (53.6)

5. Oldham 30.1 (38.6)

6. Kirklees 26.2 (30.3)

7. Rotherham 26.1 (33.6)

8. Sheffield 24.4 (20.6)

9. Bolton 23.5 (15.8)

10. Doncaster 21.3 (17.4)

11. Blackburn with Darwen 20.8 (32.9)

12. Knowsley 20.1 (6.0)

13. Peterborough 18.9 (27.9)

14. Bedford 18.1 (42.0)

15. Manchester 17.5 (21.6)

16. Leicestershire 17.3 (20.8)

17. Tameside 16.9 (33.3)

18. Luton 15.0 (26.6)

19. Calderdale 14.8 (12.4)

20. Stoke-on-Trent 14.1 (18.0)

21. Blackpool 13.6 (10.8)

22. Derby 12.8 (24.5)

23. Hammersmith & Fulham 12.4 (5.9)

24. Leeds 11.7 (19.8)

25. Cheshire East 11.3 (16.0)