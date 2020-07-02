Man in court over ‘axe’ incident at supermarket

A man arrested after allegedly wielding an “axe” in a supermarket has appeared in court.

Police Scotland said a force car was damaged and two officers sustained minor injuries in the incident at the Asda store in Glenrothes, Fife.

Officers were called to the scene at Queensgate industrial estate shortly after 8am on Wednesday.

Richard Flynn, 40, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday on four charges of assault to injury, one of assault and breach of the peace, and two of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

He was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon.

Flynn, of Glenrothes, made no plea and was remanded in custody pending a further court hearing.

A spokesman for the supermarket praised the actions of staff.

He said: “We have been made aware of an incident that took place at the Glenrothes store… and would like to praise all of our colleagues at the store who acted quickly and effectively until authorities arrived.

“The store is now reopen and we are helping the police with their inquiries.”