In Pictures: Deep blue clean as aquarium prepares to reopen
Divers were making sure the insides of the shark and seal tanks were as spotless as the visitor areas.
The disinfectant and scrubbing gloves have been out at Tynemouth Aquarium in North Shields ahead of its reopening on Saturday.
Staff including divers were photographed by the PA news agency hard at work cleaning the inside and outside of the seal and shark tanks as the aquarium prepares to welcome visitors again once coronavirus lockdown restrictions are eased in England.
