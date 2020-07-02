How does your area rate? A new list of the latest Covid-19 cases in England

Public Health England has published an updated list of new Covid-19 cases in England, by local authority area.

The figures are for the week ending June 28 and show the rate of new cases in each area, based on tests that have been carried out both in laboratories (‘pillar 1’ of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (‘pillar 2’).

As such the figures gives a more comprehensive overview of the country than the daily figures for local areas that are published on the Department of Health website, which are based only on pillar 1 testing.

Here is the full list, showing the number of cases per 100,000 population in the week ending June 28 and, in brackets, the equivalent figure for the previous week ending June 21.

Leicester 141.3 (140.2)

Bradford 45.8 (69.4)

Barnsley 35.1 (54.7)

Rochdale 35.0 (53.6)

Oldham 30.1 (38.6)

Kirklees 26.2 (30.3)

Rotherham 26.1 (33.6)

Sheffield 24.4 (20.6)

Bolton 23.5 (15.8)

Doncaster 21.3 (17.4)

Blackburn with Darwen 20.8 (32.9)

Knowsley 20.1 (6.0)

Peterborough 18.9 (27.9)

Bedford 18.1 (42.0)

Manchester 17.5 (21.6)

(PA Graphics)

Leicestershire 17.3 (20.8)

Tameside 16.9 (33.3)

Luton 15.0 (26.6)

Calderdale 14.8 (12.4)

Stoke-on-Trent 14.1 (18.0)

Blackpool 13.6 (10.8)

Derby 12.8 (24.5)

Hammersmith & Fulham 12.4 (5.9)

Leeds 11.7 (19.8)

Cheshire East 11.3 (16.0)

Kent 10.0 (13.5)

Northamptonshire 9.9 (14.9)

Cheshire West & Chester 9.7 (12.3)

Hounslow 9.2 (7.4)

Wakefield 9.0 (18.6)

Slough 8.7 (13.4)

Nottingham 8.5 (10.6)

Wirral 8.4 (19.2)

Southend-on-Sea 8.2 (20.8)

Staffordshire 7.9 (9.4)

Salford 7.9 (10.2)

Liverpool 7.7 (6.3)

Wolverhampton 7.6 (9.9)

If you have any of these symptoms: ▪️ high temperature ▪️ new, continuous cough▪️ loss/change in sense of smell ▪️ loss/change in sense of taste It is vital that you book a #COVID19 test NOW. Find out how to get a test:https://t.co/mm75XC6Gu0 pic.twitter.com/jzqIDQYPt9 — Public Health England (@PHE_uk) June 30, 2020

Lancashire 7.4 (15.0)

Shropshire 7.2 (13.7)

Thurrock 7.0 (12.2)

Swindon 6.8 (10.4)

Ealing 6.7 (4.1)

St. Helens 6.7 (6.7)

Derbyshire 6.5 (9.7)

Solihull 6.5 (4.7)

Stockport 6.5 (12.3)

Birmingham 6.5 (9.6)

Hartlepool 6.4 (4.3)

Kensington & Chelsea 6.4 (7.7)

Middlesbrough 6.4 (7.8)

Bury 6.3 (13.2)

Halton 6.2 (6.2)

Hillingdon 5.9 (2.6)

(PA Graphics)

Merton 5.8 (4.4)

Warrington 5.7 (9.1)

Barking & Dagenham 5.7 (1.4)

Central Bedfordshire 5.6 (15.9)

Warwickshire 5.6 (10.3)

Stockton-on-Tees 5.6 (14.7)

Sandwell 5.5 (7.3)

Brent 5.4 (5.1)

Havering 5.4 (1.9)

Nottinghamshire 5.4 (12.6)

Redcar & Cleveland 5.1 (0.7)

Telford & Wrekin 5.1 (8.4)

North Yorkshire 5.0 (13.8)

Sefton 4.7 (8.4)

East Riding of Yorkshire 4.7 (14.1)

Waltham Forest 4.7 (5.4)

Westminster 4.7 (5.1)

Medway 4.7 (6.1)

Wigan 4.6 (5.5)

County Durham 4.6 (5.1)

East Sussex 4.5 (9.0)

Oxfordshire 4.4 (5.1)

Milton Keynes 4.1 (10.8)

Wandsworth 4.0 (2.8)

Hull 3.8 (22.6)

Trafford 3.8 (10.2)

North Somerset 3.7 (1.4)

Cambridgeshire 3.7 (5.1)

Newcastle upon Tyne 3.7 (5.3)

Cumbria 3.6 (5.8)

Enfield 3.6 (2.7)

(PA Graphics)

Worcestershire 3.6 (5.7)

Buckinghamshire 3.5 (6.1)

Essex 3.5 (5.8)

North Lincolnshire 3.5 (4.7)

Bexley 3.2 (4.5)

Walsall 3.2 (4.6)

Reading 3.1 (1.8)

Richmond upon Thames 3.1 (1.0)

Lincolnshire 3.0 (5.7)

Wokingham 3.0 (0.6)

Haringey 3.0 (2.6)

Surrey 2.9 (3.7)

North Tyneside 2.9 (4.9)

West Sussex 2.9 (3.3)

Croydon 2.9 (1.6)

Harrow 2.8 (1.6)

Greenwich 2.5 (3.1)

Brighton & Hove 2.4 (5.2)

Hertfordshire 2.4 (4.6)

Redbridge 2.3 (3.6)

Plymouth 2.3 (1.5)

Northumberland 2.2 (3.4)

Dudley 2.2 (3.7)

Isle of Wight 2.1 (2.8)

Bristol 1.9 (1.9)

York 1.9 (6.7)

North East Lincolnshire 1.9 (1.9)

Sunderland 1.8 (1.8)

Kingston upon Thames 1.7 (1.1)

Newham 1.7 (3.4)

Lewisham 1.7 (2.0)

Bracknell Forest 1.6 (4.1)

Southwark 1.6 (3.5)

We’ve just published our weekly #COVID19 surveillance report and accompanying infographic. Read it here: https://t.co/1MJMOBAymt pic.twitter.com/6dG3fVZs5X — Public Health England (@PHE_uk) July 2, 2020

Herefordshire 1.6 (2.1)

Norfolk 1.6 (4.3)

Barnet 1.5 (2.3)

Sutton 1.5 (2.0)

Hackney 1.4 (2.5)

Cornwall & Isles of Scilly 1.4 (0.7)

Wiltshire 1.4 (1.2)

Coventry 1.4 (5.7)

West Berkshire 1.3 (0.0)

Dorset 1.1 (1.1)

Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole 1.0 (1.3)

Gloucestershire 1.0 (0.6)

Darlington 0.9 (4.7)

Tower Hamlets 0.9 (2.8)

Suffolk 0.9 (1.5)

Somerset 0.9 (4.7)

Islington 0.8 (2.9)

South Gloucestershire 0.7 (0.4)

South Tyneside 0.7 (0.0)

Windsor & Maidenhead 0.7 (2.0)

Bromley 0.6 (2.1)

Gateshead 0.5 (3.5)

Hampshire 0.4 (1.2)

Southampton 0.4 (5.5)

Camden 0.4 (1.9)

Devon 0.4 (1.0)

Lambeth 0.3 (0.9)

Bath & North East Somerset 0.0 (1.0)

City of London 0.0 (0.0)

Portsmouth 0.0 (0.9)

Rutland 0.0 (2.5)

Torbay 0.0 (0.7)