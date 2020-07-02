Charles thanks Underground workers for keeping Tube services running

The Prince of Wales has arrived at a Transport for London (TfL) training centre to thank London Underground staff for working during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tube network has been running throughout Covid-19 and mantained 50% of services at the height of the outbreak when a third of staff were ill, shielding or self-isolating.

Many of the drivers, station staff and other workers have since returned to the front line and now more than 90% of the timetable is operating.

The outbreak took its toll and 44 London transport workers have died due to coronavirus.

Charles met contract cleaners and station staff at Ashfield House, near West Kensington station in west London, during the visit, which was hosted by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, chairman of TfL.

Ashfield House is TfL’s main training centre and has been in operation throughout the pandemic, providing training to station staff.