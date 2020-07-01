Advertising
What the papers say – July 1
Covid-19 and Boris Johnson’s New Deal lead the papers on Wednesday.
Planning laws, coronavirus lockdowns and toilet roll troubles are making headlines in Wednesday’s papers.
The Times looks to the future of Britain’s economy, reporting that the Bank of England’s chief economist believes the country is rebounding faster than expected after being hit by the pandemic.
The Daily Telegraph leads with reports that Public Health England’s future is “in doubt” after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said parts of the response to Covid-19 had been “sluggish”.
While The Guardian carries warnings from experts that local lockdowns could be rolled out elsewhere, following the measures imposed in Leicester.
Concerns over Hong Kong, and a “tightening grip” on the territory by Beijing after the introduction of a national security law, lead the Financial Times.
Metro features suggestions that Leicester mayor Sir Peter Soulsby broke lockdown restrictions earlier this year.
Planning leads the i after Mr Johnson announced a raft of amendments to legislation, which the paper claims is the biggest change since the war.
The Independent reports that police are investigating alleged poor care at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust, a story which also leads the Daily Mail.
The Daily Mirror reports on responses to Mr Johnson’s New Deal following calls for a “bigger boost” than the £5 billion pledge.
The Daily Express covers a new “miracle drug” for sufferers of cystic fibrosis.
And the Daily Star leads on “bog roll bandits” as hoarding of toilet paper has restarted in Leicester.
