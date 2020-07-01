Mummy, what’s his name? Daughter interrupts expert’s live TV interview

An inquisitive child has delighted viewers after she interrupted a live BBC News interview and even struck up a conversation with the newsreader.

Dr Clare Wenham from the London School of Economics (LSE) was being interviewed about the Covid-19 pandemic at home when her daughter Scarlett appeared – talking loudly and even climbing atop the expert’s desk.

“Mummy what's his name?” Dr Clare Wenham, we understand your struggles of working from home and looking after children ?https://t.co/vXb15EQatL pic.twitter.com/4f3PODtJWA — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 1, 2020

“Mummy, where do you want this picture?” Scarlett went on to ask her mother, brandishing a frame that appeared to depict a unicorn which she had picked up from a shelf behind Dr Wenham.

In response, presenter Christian Fraser commented: “Scarlett, I think it looks better on the lower shelf… and it’s a lovely unicorn.”

Overhearing the newsreader Scarlett then asked: “Mummy, what’s his name?”

“My name is Christian,” replied Mr Fraser.

Scarlett responded: “Christian, I’m just deciding where it can go and where mummy wants it to go.”

“I think just on that shelf is great, thank you,” said Dr Wenham – before turning back to the camera and adding “I’m so sorry”.

Mr Fraser was good-humoured about the exchange, describing it as “the most informative interview I’ve done all day”.

Dr Wenham is an assistant professor in global health policy at LSE and had been on the programme to discuss local Covid-19 lockdowns in the UK and the way testing information has been shared with local authorities.

In a separate incident also on Wednesday afternoon, Sky News foreign affairs editor Deborah Haynes was interrupted by her son walking in to ask for biscuits during a live report from her home.

Deborah Haynes’s Sky News report was interrupted by her son (Sky News/PA)

“I’m really sorry that’s my son arriving… yes, you can have two biscuits,” the journalist told her child.

Ending his colleague’s segment, Mark Austin commented: “We’ll leave Deborah Haynes in full flow there with some family duties… but that’s what happens during lockdown.”