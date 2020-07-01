John Lewis to reopen another 10 shops including flagship Oxford Street store

Retail giant John Lewis Partnership has unveiled reopening plans for another 10 stores including its first in Wales and Scotland as well as the chain’s flagship shop in Oxford Street.

The group said shops in Basingstoke, Cardiff, Chelmsford, Chester, Edinburgh, Exeter, Glasgow, Stratford and the Trafford Centre will reopen on Monday July 13.

Its Oxford Street department store will open later in the week, on July 16, as John Lewis said the size of the shop meant it needed extra time to finalise plans.

The latest raft of reopenings will take the total for the group so far to 32 since lockdown restrictions have eased for non-essential shops, with 18 remaining closed.

John Lewis’s shop in Kingston Upon Thames is among another 10 being reopened across the UK (JLP/PA)

England was the first to allow retailers to reopen, on June 15, followed by Wales on June 23 and Scotland on June 29.

John Lewis said it will open more of its shops later in the summer, although insiders have warned previously it is “highly unlikely” all 50 will ever reopen again.

The group said it was sticking to its “safe, not fast” approach.

Advertising

Berangere Michel, executive director for customer service at the John Lewis Partnership, added: “We are learning as we go and tweaking our approach to give our customers and partners the best possible experience.

“Feedback from customers is that they really enjoy being able to test and try out products such as tablets, mattresses and shoes, all in a safe environment, as well as asking our expert partners for advice.”

John Lewis has put in place a number of social distancing measures, including cutting the number of entrances and exits, capping customers allowed in each store, protective screens at checkouts as well as new drop boxes for returned goods to be quarantined for 48 hours.

It recently said some of the stores will increase the number of customers allowed in each site at any one time after bosses found that social distancing was possible with greater crowds in bigger stores.