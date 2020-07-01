WATCH: How Alton Towers is preparing to welcome socially-distanced thrill-seekers

Alton Towers is preparing to welcome back thrill-seekers this weekend.

The Staffordshire theme park plans to reopen on Saturday, with social distancing measures in place including limited capacity, spaced out queue lines and compulsory masks for anyone over the age of six on certain rides.

The announcement follows the successful relaunch of the Alton Towers Gardens on June 6 and is in line with the Government’s latest guidance on the reopening of visitor attractions and hospitality businesses.

There will be restrictions on the number of guests able to visit the theme park each day, to ensure social distancing can be maintained.

Temperature checks have been introduced in the park (Fabio De Paola/PA)

Safety measures are displayed around the site (Fabio De Paola/PA)

At least limited capacity might mean shorter queues (Fabio De Paola/PA)

Advertising

Strict cleaning measures have been introduced (Fabio De Paola/PA)

Welcome aboard… (Fabio De Paola/PA)

Visitors have to wear face masks on certain rides (Fabio De Paola/PA)