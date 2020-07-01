Charles pays visit to farm park of BBC Countryfile host

The Prince of Wales is visiting a farm park run by BBC Countryfile presenter Adam Henson to learn how the attraction has coped during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Charles is touring the Cotsworld Farm Park in Gloucestershire, which is visited by 150,000 people every year wanting to learn about modern farming and see its rare breeds of animals.

The royal family have been slowly returning to public duties as lockdown restrictions have been relaxed, and Charles has already attended a ceremony welcoming France’s President Macron to the UK and met health and care workers at a hospital in Gloucester last month.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also been meeting the public, visiting local businesses close to their Norfolk home.

Adam Henson is part of the team on BBC Countryfile (Steve Parsons/PA)

Social distancing rules were followed as Charles, patron of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST), arrived at the farm, which is reopening on Saturday, and greeted staff and Mr Henson at a distance.

Mr Henson’s attraction is a RBST accredited farm park and during the visit Charles will be shown its conservation area, which includes beehives, a miniature wild flower meadow and space for insects to thrive.

The prince will see many of the rare breeds that live on the farm in the livestock area, including Suffolk Punch horses, Albion cattle, North Ronaldsay Sheep, Bagot Goats, Exmoor ponies and Gloucestershire old spot pigs.

Charles is a rare breed enthusiast, rearing Tamworth pigs and Irish Moiled, Gloucester, Shetland and British White cattle, as well as Hebridean and Shropshire sheep at his Home Farm near Tetbury.