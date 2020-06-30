Young child dies after car mounts pavement in Edinburgh

A three-year-old boy has died following a car crash in Edinburgh.

On Tuesday at around 2.30pm, a red Kia car crashed on Morningside Road, hitting two pedestrians.

A 37-year-old woman and a three-year-old boy were taken to hospital, where the boy died. The woman is being treated for her injuries.

Inspector Roger Park, of Edinburgh Road Policing Unit, said: “The heartfelt thoughts of my colleagues and I remain with the families involved in this absolutely tragic incident.

“We are providing support to the family and I would ask that the privacy of those involved are respected at this time.

“Our inquiries will continue to establish the full circumstances of the collision. I would ask that anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam or CCTV footage and who has so far not spoken to the Police to contact us.”