Young child dies after car mounts pavement in Edinburgh
A 37-year-old woman was also injured during the incident on Morningside Road.
A three-year-old boy has died following a car crash in Edinburgh.
On Tuesday at around 2.30pm, a red Kia car crashed on Morningside Road, hitting two pedestrians.
A 37-year-old woman and a three-year-old boy were taken to hospital, where the boy died. The woman is being treated for her injuries.
Inspector Roger Park, of Edinburgh Road Policing Unit, said: “The heartfelt thoughts of my colleagues and I remain with the families involved in this absolutely tragic incident.
“We are providing support to the family and I would ask that the privacy of those involved are respected at this time.
“Our inquiries will continue to establish the full circumstances of the collision. I would ask that anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam or CCTV footage and who has so far not spoken to the Police to contact us.”
