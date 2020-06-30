Paper wine bottle launched to help reduce impact on environment

A recycled paper wine bottle has been launched which has a lower carbon and water footprint than glass or plastic alternatives, according to its backers.

The Frugal bottle, from British packaging company Frugalpac, is made from recycled paperboard with a recycled plastic food-grade liner to hold the wine or spirit.

The company said the bottle was lighter to transport, and has a carbon footprint from across its manufacture, use, transport and disposal that is up to 84% lower than a glass bottle and a third lower than a recycled plastic bottle.

The Frugal wine bottle, from British packaging company Frugalpac (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

It also has a lower water footprint than its glass equivalent, can go in the fridge and it is easy to separate the paper and plastic and recycle them again, Frugalpac claims.

The first wine to go on sale in the Frugal bottle is from the Italian vineyard Cantina Goccia.

Frugalpac chief executive Malcolm Waugh said: “Our mission is to design, develop and supply sustainable packaging. The Frugal bottle is up to five times lighter than a glass bottle, has a carbon footprint up to six times lower and is easy to recycle again.

“We want to deliver great wine and spirits in innovative packaging whilst helping our customers and consumers reduce their impact on the environment.”