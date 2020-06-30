Glasgow hotel attack victim released from hospital

One of the victims of the Glasgow hotel attack has now been discharged from hospital.

Police Scotland confirmed that one person attacked at the Park Inn Hotel on Friday has been released from hospital.

Badreddin Abadlla Adam, 28, from Sudan, was shot dead by officers after six people – including 42-year-old police constable David Whyte – were injured in the incident at the hotel on West George Street.

The others injured were men aged 17, 18, 20, 38 and 53. Two are staff members at the hotel and three are asylum seekers.

Police Scotland said on Tuesday following one of the people injured being released, four victims are in a stable condition in hospital while one is in a critical but stable condition.