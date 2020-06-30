Body of teenager found in river at country park

The body of a 16-year-old boy has been recovered from the river in Pollok Country Park, in Glasgow.

Police, Scottish Fire and Rescue and the ambulance service were called to the park on Tuesday evening.

Police Scotland confirmed a body has been recovered from the water.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 5.10pm on Tuesday police responded to a report of a concern for a person in the water at Pollok Country Park, Glasgow.

“Emergency services attended and the body of a 16-year-old boy was recovered.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”