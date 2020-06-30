BBC iPlayer set new viewing figure record last month

BBC iPlayer set a new record for monthly viewing figures in May, the broadcaster has said.

There were 570 million requests to stream programmes on the platform – up 72% on the same month in 2019.

The success was in part driven by hit programmes including Normal People and Killing Eve, according to the corporation.

Normal People has performed particularly well for the BBC (Enda Bowe/BBC/PA)

The Still Got It episode of thriller Killing Eve had four million viewing requests, while the first episode of drama Normal People received nearly 3.6 million.

A briefing by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, drama The A Word and hit soap EastEnders performed well during May while lockdown measures were in place.

Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe, The Great British Sewing Bee and Glow Up were also popular on the platform.

Charlie Brooker’s satirical programme Antiviral Wipe performed well on iPlayer (Isabel Infantes/PA)

May’s figures are up from the 564 million programme requests during April, which was previously iPlayer’s best month on record.

Dan McGolpin, controller of BBC iPlayer, said: “BBC iPlayer continues to rise higher, with yet another record-breaking month in May – 72% more programme requests than a year ago.

“It’s been the only place to binge on the wonderful new hit series Normal People and the place to see returning favourite Killing Eve first.

“Before the lockdown period began and all the way through it, iPlayer has been providing a unique mix of entertaining, informative and educational television whenever and wherever people want it.”